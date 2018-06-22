Plans revealed for Pleasant Point Yacht Club

Plans for the long-­awaited rebuild of the Pleasant Point Yacht Club have been revealed.

A new club house, toilets, changing rooms, start box, committee room and general storage area will be included in the buildings.

Two relocatable classrooms the club purchased from Canterbury University will be converted into the facilities.

It is estimated to cost about $600,000 which the club has been fundraising for since 2012.

A new boat shed is also in the plan, but the club is prioritising the other two buildings and will reassess how much additional money may need to be raised in the future.

The club has been without proper facilities for more than seven years after its old building at Rat Island was destroyed in the earthquakes.

In the interim, it has been using five shipping containers as makeshift facilities at South New Brighton Park.

Club commodore Alastair Burgess said once the buildings are completed it will be a far more attractive proposition for the public than going to a yacht club “living out of a couple of containers”.

The classrooms are due to arrive at South New Brighton Park at the end of August after the foundations have been laid.

Sewerage, power and water services have been installed and are ready to be connected to the classrooms when they arrive.

Yacht club committee

member Dan O’Sullivan said it will be a luxury to have electricity after going without for so long.

The road to the club’s rebuild has been a long one, with its temporary facilities targeted by a suspected arson attack in 2016.

The club’s shipping containers have also had several break-ins, with the most recent on May 29.

Mr O’Sullivan said the locks were alarmed and nothing was taken, but a pair of bolt cutters were left behind.

He said while the club has “beefed-up” its security, it would like members of the public to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

