Plan to stop the number of people killed on roads

Fifty-three people have died in crashes on Christchurch roads in the past five years. Now the Government, city council and police have revealed a plan to make roads safer in a bid to save lives. Julia Evans reports.

Colleen Case was killed when her car was wiped out by a truck when she failed to stop at the Sawyers Arms Rd and Logistics Dr intersection in Harewood.

“She hadn’t driven that road in a long time . . . there was a stop sign, but the road markings were totally gone. They might have got her attention,” her eldest son David Case said yesterday.

In January, the 83-year-old was cut from the vehicle by firefighters, but died at the scene.

“It happened on Friday morning at 10am. My wife and I had just got home from our overseas travel on Thursday. We were jet-lagged, but were going to see mum the next day,” Mr Case said.

Before he could visit and give her the gift he’d brought her back from Ireland, his phone rang.

“I got a call from my brother, he said there had been an accident and mum hadn’t made it. I just remember everyone was pretty shot after that.”

His mother’s death was the last in a string of unfortunate events.

He’d just been made redundant after 32 years and during his holiday overseas, paid for with his redundancy package, he and his wife both contracted the deadly Aussie flu, someone committed suicide in front of their Eurostar train and he was robbed in Paris.

Mr Case said it had been a “long road” to recovery after it all. The road markings had worn off at the intersection. Mr Case said they were painted back on the next day. His mother’s death is still under investigation by the coroner.

“There are a lot of factors that play into it, I guess. We shouldn’t rely on people reporting things and fix them before these accidents happen,” he said.

The Road Safety Action Plan has been unveiled by the city council, police, Christchurch Transport Operations Centre, ACC and New Zealand Transport Agency in a bid to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries on Christchurch roads.

It lays out the “key risk” factors in the city and actions to address them so crashes like Mrs Case’s do not happen again.

The aim of the report is to reduce the number of serious injury and fatality crashes by at least five every year.

Intersections account for more than 50 per cent of crashes that have resulted in serious injury or fatality over the last five years.

Engineering improvements at “high crash-prone intersections” are being investigated by the city council.

“This includes the introduction of more turning arrows at intersections,” the report said.

ViaStrada senior traffic engineer and planner Glen Koorey said there were a lot less turning arrows at intersections than in other major cities.

“It’s also just the sheer number of intersections and cross intersections. In Christchurch, we have a lot of conflict points,” he said.

Dr Koorey said engineering upgrades were an important part of any plan to increase safety.

“We’re human, so the engineering almost has to save us from ourselves the best it can,” he said.

Police enforcement will focus on red light-runners, as well as motorists not stopping at stop signs and give way signs, the plan said.

There would be “increased enforcement” from police during an intersection safety campaign run by the city council later this year.

Acting road policing manager Senior Sergeant Kelly Larsen told The Star red light-running incidents were too high and create “unnecessary road safety risk.”

The trial of the city’s new red light camera, currently installed at the Madras St and Bealey Ave intersection, also aims to reduce the number of crashes, the plan said.

The camera, which will be operational later this year, is set to moved around “high-risk” intersections.

Mr Case said he welcomes the release of the road safety plan. He said it could play a major role in saving people’s lives before accidents happen like his mother’s.

“I guess it should’ve happened a lot earlier,” he said.

“Especially at the very busy intersections, like the ones near mum, there should be a lot more monitoring and upgrading to make them safer.”

Two weeks after Mrs Case died, a British couple were killed at the intersection at the intersection of Blakes and Shands Rds, near Mr Case’s home in Prebbleton,

“This kind of thing should happen before people get hurt, not after,” he said.

However, he said the plan was a “very good thing” and a step towards addressing the issues.

“Anything to make the road safer is a good move.”

The plan was presented to the city council’s infrastructure, transport and environment committee yesterday.

Other areas of risk highlighted are pedestrians and cyclist safety. As well as motorcyclists and young drivers.

“Eighty per cent of [police] infringement notices should be for key areas: Speed, impaired driving, restraints, high risk drivers and distracted driving,” the plan said.

•There were 847 crashes that resulted in death or serious injury on Christchurch roads in the last five years •53 were fatalities •427, more than 50 per cent, were at intersections •104 recorded speed as a contributing factor •167 involved cyclists and 134 involved pedestrians •179 involved motorcycles or mopeds. •208, about 25 per cent, had a driver under the age of 25