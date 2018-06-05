Pitcher proves an ace on the mound

Selwyn Braves baseball pitcher Jacob Davidson throws the ball so hard, he hurts his dad’s hand in practice.

The talented 15-year-old will be part of the New Zealand under-15 team to tour Taiwan next month.

Jacob, who attend Riccarton High, has been clocked at 112km/h off the mound and his dad Neil admits his pitches can sting when they hit his mitt.

“He throws pretty hard,” he said.

“I certainly feel it on my hand after a while.”

Neil was a key part in setting up the Selwyn baseball club in Rolleston, with many of the teams known as the Selwyn Braves.

Jacob has already been mentored by former New York Mets Major League Baseball pitcher DJ Corasco and that trend looks set to continue.

Former Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Josh Collmenter travels with the national age-group team.

Collmenter, 32, spent seven years playing in the major leagues, with a 38-35 win-loss record and starting in a third of his 214 MLB games.

Davidson has already spent time in the national setup, earning a silver medal at the Oceania championships in January.

It was there he formed a bond with Corasco and his wife Autumn Lopez

“I look up to DJ, not only for what he has achieved but how cool he was to me,” he said. “He showed me so much and gave me a lot of advice on how to deal with pressure situations.”

Davidson, who is already 185cm tall, used to be a catcher, and still catches occasionally when he plays softball.

“Autumn showed him skills to be a better catcher but at his height he’s probably better suited to pitching,” Mr Davidson said.

Jacob said he was eager to improve his four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, curve ball and change-up, to become a more dominant pitcher.

“I don’t know how far I want to go, but I just want to play as much as possible,” he said.