Petrol station robbed

A petrol station attendant was threatened by four men wielding weapons in the early hours of Monday morning.

Acting Detective Sergeant Daniel Overend said the men armed with hammers and a crow bar, stole cigarettes and tobacco products from a petrol station on Blenheim Rd at about 4.40am.

The store attendant was not injured but was left shaken by the incident, he said.

The offenders left the scene in a stolen silver Mazda Familia with the registration number FJF309.

The car was stolen from a Riccarton address last night between the hours of 7pm and 10pm.