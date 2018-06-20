Opinion: Why I don’t want ratepayers money to fund social work programme

Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board chairman Sam MacDonald writes about the Nor’West News article last week why he voted against granting funding to a community development organisation

I recently voted against giving $20,000 of ratepayer money to Te Ora Hou Otautahu to fund a social work programme to address needs such as mental health, and as the chairman of our board that has attracted some media attention.

It would be fair to say I’ve copped some heavy criticism this week for that call, but equally so – I have been heartened by the phone calls from locals pleased that I have spoken out for ratepayers.

Don’t get me wrong, I am all for supporting people who are in need of help, and am a strong believer in the social investment approach that was championed by former Prime Minister Bill English. Where I disagree is over who should fund it – I am strongly in the camp that says this is, and should be, a responsibility of central government not local government.

I hear from residents across the Fendalton, Waimairi and Harewood Wards on a daily basis with concerns over roading, water chlorination, cycleway spending and now likely rate rises as a result of the city council’s Long Term Plan 2018. This current LTP has quite rightly pointed out that there is a limited pool of funds that can be used in our city to improve everything we need done, and that additional spending comes out of the pockets of all us who pay rates.

With infrastructure pressures, rate increases and ballooning city council debt the only responsible call I could make was to point out that local ratepayers shouldn’t be subsidising the Government.