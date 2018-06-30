OPINION: Parking around uni still a problem

The Ilam Upper Riccarton Residents Association was established as an incorporated society in 2001. This resulted from a combination of two groups that formed in 1997 to object to local air pollution. The association continues to grow and we have a strong representation in our area.

You may ask what does the IURRA do?

We are a group of 10 people who are elected every year at our annual general meeting in June.

We meet bi-monthly with local city council representatives and Haslwell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board members to deal with issues that arise.

Our aims and objectives are to promote and maintain a healthy and safe living environment for all of residents.

The 2013 census shows that we have more than 8000 residents living within our jurisdiction, including students studying at Canterbury University who live in the area.

We have had many issues with parking in and around the university.

Recently, residents were invited to make submissions on the university parking plan review.

The city council has advised that 320 submissions were received. Fifty-four per cent did not support the current plan, 24 per cent supported the plan but have concerns, 20 per cent supported the current plan and one per cent did not indicate a preference either way.

City council staff will meet with the community board to discuss the level of support from the consultation, and the options available to bring the project to a completion.

We are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this process.

I would like express our thanks and gratitude to Phil McGoldrick who relinquished the position

of chairman after a two year period.

We will continue to build on the ground work that he has initiated for the benefit of residents.

If you have any issues or concerns please feel free to write to the association or email sue.mcm@xtra.co.nz.

Correspondence should be address to:

The Ilam Upper Riccarton Residents Association, 39 Lynfield Avenue, Christchurch 8041.