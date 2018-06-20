Opinion: New Brighton the sustainable shopping hub of Christchurch

Video: Ashleigh Monk

OPINION: Bin Inn New Brighton owner Nikki Griffin paints a picture of New Brighton’s niche market of ecologically sustainable shopping

As I look out the shop window I see a lot of new people in New Brighton.

I ask myself what has changed, I talk to a few people to find out what has brought them here.

As they are armed with containers for refilling the penny drops New Brighton has become a haven for eco shoppers.

I take a look around me to see what attracts these people to our seaside village.

We have Bin Inn using brown paper bags and five per cent off when you bring your own containers, the $3 clothing shop, “Dave the Bike Man” with his passion for getting people on bikes, Redo ReNew New Brighton with a assortment of goodies and I haven’t even left surfside mall yet.

I head across to 105 and we have Finders Keepers and Seaside Vintage and the artisan emporium.

If we head to Seaview Rd by the roundabout we have Shelley at Menage A Trios.

Another treasure trove not far from there is the Dogwatch Variety Shop and

The Purple Door Boutique Op Shop with some bargains to be found.

We also have Stitch-O-Mat running some fabulous classes on making reuseable shopping and produce bags and beeswax wraps, all in aid of creating a better environment for us to enjoy.

Switch is also starting a mug wall for their customers which will add to the beautiful eco-friendly village that is unfolding and setting a point of difference for New Brighton by bring people from all over the city to enjoy our piece of paradise.

So, in my opinion, New Brighton is finding its niche market of ecologically sustainable shopping and dining experiences as where the future possibly lies for the rejuvenation of the business sector of the village