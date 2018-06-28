Opinion: I understand the shame a prisoner feels

OPINION: A former partner’s time behind bars was the catalyst for a lifetime of service for me to help former prisoners reintegrate into society.

I understand the shame a prisoner feels and also their families as well.

I have spent the last 10 years working for the Prisoners’ Aid and Rehabilitation Society in Christchurch.

Prisoners are often subject to being degraded and told they have no value in society.

Without help on the outside, prisoners often find themselves stuck in the system.

My latest work has involved helping those forced to come back to New Zealand from Australia because of their criminal past.

A recent tightening of regulations in Australia has led to spiralling numbers of people being deported, many for apparently minor offences, and PARS is group which helps offenders returning to New Zealand. I lead the Christchurch branch of the organisation.

About 22 deportees have arrived in Christchurch alone since January and about 200 since 2014, when Australia brought in legislation allowing New Zealanders jailed for 12 months or more to be

deported.

The grief that these people feel on their arrival is huge. They’ve often been in Australia since they were teenagers, and here they are arriving in New Zealand.

It’s a hugely different culture, plus the grief of leaving families behind makes it very difficult.

On a personal note, I have lived in Belfast for nearly 43 years in the same house and my three children grew up here and went to Belfast Primary School.

I was also a member of the crew which helped in the fight to keep the community swimming pool open, and was even a lifeguard for one season. I have seen many changes over the years in Belfast, and the little village I first came to live in has under gone a huge transformation.