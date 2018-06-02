OPINION: Home final Super Rugby could be embarrassment

The Crusaders are just five wins away from what will be the most embarrassing Super Rugby final destination in the history of the competition.

Last week’s win over the Hurricanes has now left the Crusaders chances of a home final in their own hands, something I’m sure SANZAR will be dreading.

The competition, which would like to pride itself as being the biggest franchise rugby tournament in the world, now faces a good chance of its title match being hosted in a stadium designed to last until 2017. The stadium also has no naming rights sponsor confirmed after this season as AMI ended its 10-year relationship with the ground in March.

Let’s get some context.

The recent European Rugby Champions Cup final between Leinster and Racing 92 attracted a crowd of more than 52,000 to a neutral venue at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

Last year’s Super Rugby final between the Lions and Crusaders attracted a record crowd of 62,000 at Ellis Park.

If the Crusaders put themselves in a position to host the final on August 4, we will be left with the prospect of the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest competition trying to prove it has the rub on the Europe by hosting its premier event with 22,500 freezing fans crammed into an oversized marque.

There may be another answer, and a perfect chance for the Crusaders to give the decision-makers on a new stadium a hurry up.

In 2011, when the current temporary stadium was not around, the Crusaders played the Sharks at Twickenham in London and attracted a crowd of more than 35,000 fans.

If we’re faced with an all-New Zealand final, how many fans could the Crusaders get into Eden Park? In terms of a business venture the capacity of 50,000 makes sense and would give a massive **** you to the city council. Would they do it? Not likely, but I’d love things to play out to see me proven wrong.