Opinion: Country rugby clubs nip at city heels

The gap between the country and metro rugby competition appears to be narrowing – and quickly.

Last week Joe Maddock named five players from Ellesmere clubs in his Canterbury wider training squad. More than any other in recent history.

It appears the fear factor of diminishing selection opportunities for higher honours by playing in the country competition is all but gone for those who are looking to put their hand up.

Waihora – which won the combined country title for the second time in three years on Saturday – are well represented in the squad, with Mark Maintland, Tyler Koning and Harry Kirk. They are joined by Tim Murgatroyd (Prebbleton) and Sam Cottam (Lincoln).

Talking to some of those involved in the country final, it’s hard not to get the impression they believe the standard of the competition has lifted in recent years and they feel a pathway is being paved for more country lads to follow in the future.

And don’t expect this to be a one-off year for the country boys either. With urban sprawl growing in Selwyn, one of the fastest growing district’s in the country, the Ellesmere competition will only get stronger. In fact, it may only be a matter of time until we start talking about some of the top country clubs being able to topple their metro counterparts.

The rise in standard and depth is already translating at secondary school level, with Lincoln Combined and Rangiora High both coming from obscurity 18 months ago to genuine threats against some of Christchurch’s strongest schools. The majority of those players are then returning to the country clubs they began their development at.

Lincoln Combined are currently third in the UC Championship and Rangiora have recorded wins over the likes of St Bede’s and Nelson College this season.

In terms of how the power shift can be gauged, I’m personally looking forward to the annual Canterbury Metro v Canterbury Country clash later in the year. Metro have become comfortable holding onto the Craw Shield for the past nine years, but on current projections, the next nine years won’t be a walk in the park for the city boys.

It can only be great for the game. With the downfall in popularity of Super Rugby due to its continually lopsided conference system, perhaps this is a clash worthy of Cantabrians turning out in numbers for.