OPINION: Canterbury needs to shoot for an ANBL franchise

Expect tomorrow night’s experiment with Horncastle Arena hosting the Canterbury Rams to be a true indication in the rise in popularity of basketball.

If the evening goes as well as planned, it’s time to bring a finals weekend to Christchurch. We could also join the race with Wellington to create a second New Zealand franchise in the Australian NBL.

As of Tuesday, more than 4300 tickets had been sold for the match against the Wellington Saints at the 5500-seat arena. The Rams usually play at Cowles Stadium. With the Rams only a few wins away from a play-off spot, the time seems right for Christchurch to put up its hand to host August’s top four finals weekend for the first time since 1999.

That occasion almost 20 years ago makes me feel nostalgic. As a 10-year-old, I remember watching the likes of Clifton Bush, Dave Langrell and my idol at the time, Jason Kyle, progress to the final before Auckland stole the show. New Zealand basketball was on the way up then. Many of the top players who would go on to take New Zealand to a fourth-place finish at the world championships in 2002 were competing in the pre-New Zealand Breakers NBL.

When the Breakers entered the Australian competition in 2003, interest in the New Zealand league waned. With Wellington being vocal in recent years to create a second Kiwi ANBL team, interest in the NZ competition could decrease again if they get their wish.

It’s time to beat Wellington to the knockout blow. There are a lot of reasons to believe an ANBL franchise in Canterbury could work. The competition to get bums on seats shouldn’t be high as the ANBL season runs from October to March, outside of the netball and rugby seasons.

Basketball has become the fastest growing sport in New Zealand secondary schools, with a 27 percent increase in participation over the past five years. The growth mean it is tracking towards being the country’s most popular high school sport by 2020.

Player depth is also improving. With the increasing number of Australian and New Zealand teenagers gaining scholarships at United States colleges, more players are returning home at a professional playing level akin to the ANBL. The competition is now attracting some of the most exciting US high school prospects looking to earn money playing abroad for a year, rather than go to college, before entering the NBA draft.

Canterbury may not have the market size of Auckland. However, Cairns and Wollongong – both smaller than Christchurch – operate teams.

With the popularity of basketball on the rise, it’s time Canterbury upped the stakes.