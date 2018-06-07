Old red light signs not removed

Motorists may have been fooled into thinking red light cameras have been used in Christchurch for the last 20 years as old warning signage remains in place.

But city council manager operations transport Steffan Thomas said the old warning signs have been kept as re-installing the cameras was ruled out.

It comes as The Star revealed a new mobile camera would be used in the city, it’s first stop at the Bealey Ave and Madras St intersection.

It will then move around the city’s “high risk” intersections, city council acting head of transport Mark Pinner said.

Mr Thomas said there were seven existing red light warning signs around the city.

He said the city council and police had never discounted “restarting enforcement” at the locations.

“That continues to be the case.”

When The Star asked what the seven locations of old signage were, Mr Thomas did not specify.

“They are located around the various intersections where red light running cameras operated previously,” he said.

New signage will be installed at the Bealey Ave and Madras St intersection once the camera is working, Mr Pinner said.

However, it will only become operational when the city council and police agree on a way to enforce the tickets.

There were 10 intersections with red light cameras for varying durations in the late1980s and the 1990s:

Colombo St / Bealey Ave

Lichfield St / Barbadoes St

Colombo St / Brougham St

Manchester St / St Asaph St

Montreal St / Gloucester St

Montreal St / Oxford Tce

Montreal St / Moorhouse Ave

Madras St / Salisbury St

Tuam St / Riccarton Ave / Hagley Ave

Fitzgerald Ave / Hereford St