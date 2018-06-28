Northern Arterial final design delayed

The Papanui-Innes Community Board has delayed its decision on the final design for the Northern Arterial extension.

At a meeting last week, the board decided to table the decision and will meet with city council staff to go over issues it has with the designs.

Board chairwoman Ali Jones said the board needed more time to make a decision as it still had several questions.

“It felt like we were potentially going to go around in circles and it was better to lay it out on the table.”

The decision involves the Northern Arterial extension, the northern part of the Cranford St upgrade (the section between McFaddens Rd north to the Northern Arterial junction), the Cranford-Innes intersection and surrounding streets.

The board will meet with city council staff behind closed doors to discuss questions it has.

“It won’t be a public forum

. . . we are still trying to sort out some of the information and it’s not fair to put information that hasn’t been confirmed out into the public arena.