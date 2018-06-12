Ngai Tahu congratulated for protecting marine environment

Ngai Tahu has been praised for challenging the Lyttelton Port Company’s dredging consent, resulting in concessions from LPC.

The company was granted resource consent last July to deepen the shipping channel, but Ngai Tahu lodged an appeal on environmental and cultural grounds.

A major concession from the mediation with Ngai Tahu was the reduction from a 35-year resource consent to 25 years.

Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member Darrell Latham, who was critical of the city council for not being more active in the lead up to the consent being granted last year, said Ngai Tahu had “led the way” in ensuring the marine environment was protected.

“Ngai Tahu deserves congratulations for this, as does LPC in conceding to improved conditions to protect the marine environment. Both have shown that they care for the environment and for the port and Canterbury’s continued economic development,” said Dr Latham.

Stricter environmental controls announced last week include requiring the company to provide a programme of its proposed dredging a month in advance to Ngai Tahu, and to liaise with groups including mussel farm owners Ngai Tahu and Sanford, and Environment Canterbury.

Lyttelton Port must also provide them with records of the timing, quantities and location of dumped sediment.

Dumping dredge spoil from a previous consent at Awaroa/Godley Head, Livingstone Bay, Breeze Bay and Mechanics Bay, considered important breeding grounds for kaimoana, will no longer be allowed.