New Zealand first in mudfish protection

A $120,000 project to protect the nationally threatened Canterbury mudfish in the district using an electric barrier is the first of its kind in the country.

Environment Canterbury, Department of Conservation and local landowners near Haldon Pasture Springs near Hororata met with American hydrological engineer Jason Kent recently to begin planning the logistics.

ECan biodiversity officer Johannes Welsch said the pilot project could be a significant step forward in native fish conservation at sites threatened by trout.

“This is a unique opportunity to showcase how biodiversity, species protection and agriculture can work together – delivering sustainable farming and conservation in the diverse agricultural landscape of Canterbury” he said.

The Canterbury mudfish protection project will utilise an approximate 6m to 7m canvas array, think “permanent electric fishing with an electric fence”, covering the full stream bed.

This will send out electric pulses discouraging trout and eel from swimming upstream into the tributaries but rather continue up the main stem of the Hororata River.

The Selwyn Waihora catchment has the largest remaining fragments of Canterbury mudfish of any other zone in the region.

The Haldon Pasture Springs site is particularly significant as it is one of only a few, where mudfish in the Hororata catchment managed to survive during the 2015-16 drought.

Mudfish from there have begun expanding into areas downstream where populations were particularly affected by the drought. It is expected the project would lead to a 10-fold increase of habitat from 820m2 to 8200m2 in the Selwyn Waihora catchment by allowing mudfish to expand their movements into

the lower reaches of the springs.

This could also lead to the

area being used as a nursery where mudfish are transplanted.

Plans for the barrier are expected to be prepared by July.