New transport routes to get rubber stamp

The plan for the future of Christchurch’s transport system is being rubber stamped.

Environment Canterbury has two hefty reports on its table during its meeting today, including the Regional Land Transport Plan.

It plan sets out the investment priorities for Canterbury and the programme of transport related projects until 2025.

“Priority one is focused on looking after what we have,” the plan said.

That includes making the existing transport service “fit-for-purpose” and earmarks $145 million for the public transport system.

During the meeting, councillors will also approved ECan’s Long Term Plan.

The plan included a controversial proposal to cut six bus routes to plug a $4 million shortfall. But due to overwhelming public outcry alternative routes were proposed.

The new proposal saves the 107 Styx Mill and 145 Westmorland. However the 107 will run less frequently and the 145 will run into the CBD.

A service from Prestons to QE II would be made of a combination of the 135 Burwood Hospital and 150 The Palms routes. The new service would not go to New Brighton.

The 108 route will be absorbed into an extended version of the 28 Papanui to Lyttelton service.

The 535 Rapaki route would still be cut. However, the 28 route would also extend to service Rapaki three times in the morning and evening respectively.

Changes to the routes are likely to be implemented from early October.