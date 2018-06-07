New role to focus on drinking water

A new job has been created with the sole purposed of dealing with the city’s drinking water.

Christchurch City Council Chief Executive Karleen Edwards has appointed Helen Beaumont to the role of Programme Manager – Water Supply Improvement, for the next 12 months.

She will report directly to Dr Edwards.

This is a secondment from her current role as Head of Strategic Policy.

Dr Edwards said having a person or team dedicated to a specific area of focus has worked well in the past, such as with the flooding taskforce.

“We already have significant resources, internal and external, committed to this work and Helen’s position and direct reporting line to me will provide an increased focus and coordination across our organisation.

“The term extends beyond the approved chlorination period because I am conscious of the Government’s forward work programme around drinking water, and the uncertainty that creates, and Helen’s position will assist in focusing on that at a strategic level.

“With the first Government recommendations likely later this year, and ongoing work through next year involving central and local government, it was important Helen’s term was extended to cover this period.

“It’s pleasing we have someone with Helen’s technical knowledge and strategic vision focused solely on this. Helen has the skills and experience we need, and has established relationships with our technical staff and management, as well as local and central government agencies, to lead this work,” Dr Edwards said.