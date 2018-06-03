New pipes in place to pump out waste

Construction of Halswell and Westmorland’s new wastewater scheme has been completed.

Estimated to serve 14,000 residents, the $12 million South East Halswell Wastewater Scheme is made up of 8km of new sewer mains pipes, which had a diameter of 450mm.

A new pump station was also built at 270 Sparks Rd, near Hendersons Rd.

The sewer pipes linked pump stations and would allow for new subdivision connections, the city council said.

Halswell Ward councillor Anne Galloway said the

scheme was “totally positive” for the area and praised workers for delivering the project on time.

“Having it means pressure is taken off ageing infrastructure in other parts of the ward and means we have infrastructure that protects the environment and up to the job,” she said.

Haslwell was one of the fastest growing areas in the city and the new wastewater scheme meant the area was future-proofed for growth, Cr Galloway said.

Council senior project manager Kylie Hills said the scheme had the capacity to service more than 5000 new houses in the area.

A new water supply main through the Sutherlands Rd corridor and Quarry View was also part of the project.

The work came with a number of challenges, he said.

“We had to deal with trenching through swampy ground during one of the wettest winters on record, several significant road closures, challenging ground conditions and pressure to finish work in the Nga Puna Wai section to be ready for the construction of the sports hub.”

Existing pump stations in the area were also upgraded as part of the project.

The scheme has the capacity to carry more than 11 million litres of wastewater per day.