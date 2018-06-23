New housing complex for Richmond

Construction is under way for a new housing complex in Richmond.

Housing New Zealand is building a 23-unit, three­-level complex to help meet the one and two-bedroom state housing demand across the city.

The development, to

be located at Eveleyn Couzins Pl, will comprise of 23 one­-bedroom units on the side of the site, which is due for completion next month.

The other development includes 14 two-bedroom units across two storeys and will be completed in October.

Housing New Zealand area manager Fraser Benson said the new warm, dry homes will replace the six older homes previously located on the site.

“We expect a mix of singles, couples and families will live in this complex,” he said.

•HAVE YOUR SAY:

Do you think a 23 unit, three­-level complex at Eveleyn Couzins Pl will be beneficial for Richmond?

Email your views to georgia.oconnor@starmedia.kiwi