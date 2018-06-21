New commercial centre may get green light

The first stage of a commercial centre in Belfast may soon get the green light after almost 20 years of planning.

Belfast Village Centre Ltd has applied for a land use consent to develop a commercial centre on Main North Rd, near the corner of Johns Rd.

The 11,295 sq m proposal includes a supermarket as the key anchor tenant and several retail, food and office spaces.

A city council spokeswoman said the consent is still being processed and no decision has been made yet.

Planning for the site dates back to the early 2000s when a sequence of Environment Court cases began between Apple Fields Ltd, the city council and Environment Canterbury as to the zoning of the land.

The application covers stage one of the development.

Future stages, which will involve separate consent applications, are anticipated to include community facilities such as a health care and child care centre. It could also include a new library and community centre.

Former Christchurch businesses man and property developer, Tom Kain, founder of Apple Fields, which won its battle to rezone the land in 2011, attempted to build a subdivision for up to 2000 houses plus retail stores. However, Mr Kain died in December 2013 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

His wife Tessa is involved with Belfast Village Centre Ltd.

Nor’West News attempted to contact Belfast Village Centre Ltd, but no one was available to comment.

The land is owned by Johns Road Horticultural Ltd.

Belfast is now home to about 7600 residents and its population is expected to double by 2041 to about 15,000.

It is planned the centre would have 400 car parks, including nine disabled parks, 76 cycle parks and a new bus stop.

It has been designed to incorporate a range of environmental sustainability features, including solar power, water harvesting, electric car recharging points and energy efficient LED lighting.