New Brighton church wins Green Star Award

St Mary’s Catholic Church, in the Christchurch East parish, has been awarded a Green Star Award by the New Zealand Green Building Council.

It received a “four-star” award which represents “New Zealand Best Practice”.

The New Brighton church opened in Easter, having been rebuilt following the demolition of the old church as a result of the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

New Zealand Green Building Council chief executive Andrew Eagles, congratulated the parish and diocese on showing leadership in green building.

Foley Group Architecture building’s architect and parishioner Paul Foley said the quest for green star rating had been driven by the Catholic Diocese.

“It wants all new churches to be Green Star rated, which is a great philosophy and one that required a steep learning curve to understand and implement the materials and procedures that would ensure the design, construction and now operation of the church is done on a more sustainable, efficient and productive way,” he said.

St Mary’s has a capacity for 175 people, which can be increased to 250 by opening doors to the adjoining community centre.

Its framework is an intricate steel structure with concrete tilt panel walls and acoustically designed plywood panels.

“Throughout we have had the full support of the parishioners, but now that the church is complete, it is up to the community to respond to the challenges regarding the procedures and operation of the church to ensure they are sustainable and efficient for the good of our environment.

“The local community has worked very hard on the rebuild of this beautiful church, which will serve the community well for years to come,” Mr Foley said.