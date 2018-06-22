New boss at Otakaro

The new chief executive for Otakaro Ltd has been announced.

Senior construction industry executive John Bridgman has been appointed to the role and will move to the city in August.

He replaces Albert Brantley, who resigned in April to “focus on other national and overseas activities.”

Mr Bridgman is currently the AECOM Australia industry director civil infrastructure

He has been leading AECOM’s largest design alliance project globally as part of the A$12bn Melbourne Metro Project.

Prior to that Mr Bridgman was AECOM New Zealand Managing Director from August 2013 to June 2016.

Ōtākaro Chairman Ross Butler says Mr Bridgman was a standout candidate having overseen multi-billion dollar construction projects across Australasia and Asia.

“John has demonstrated to us he knows how to bring in projects on time, on budget and safely. With Te Pae about a quarter of the way through construction and the Metro Sports Facility about to get underway, he is exactly the sort of leader we were looking for.”

Mr Bridgman says he and his family are excited to be moving to Christchurch.

“Having worked on transport and construction projects around the world I know what they deliver for a city. The regeneration projects now well underway in Christchurch will make it a world-class city to live and work in and I want to be a part of that.”

Outgoing chief executive Albert Brantley will stay on in a part-time capacity until the end of August to assist with the transition.

Mr Butler says the Board is grateful for Mr Brantley’s dedication to the position.

“Christchurch is a vastly different place to what it was early in 2016 when Ōtākaro and Albert got started. Rauora Park is complete and the first homes will be on sale soon, Victoria Square has been restored and Te Pae, the Avon River Precinct and South Frame are all taking shape. None of this would have been achieved without Albert’s determination.”

“It’s a great base for John to be starting from and we know he will build his own momentum.”