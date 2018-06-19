MPs back plan to gift land to runanga

Port Hills MPs Ruth Dyson and Nuk Korako are backing a city council plan to gift Purau Maori Reserve to Rapaki Runanga rather than retain public ownership.

A city council report supporting the transfer of the 1300 sq m site was set aside after residents raised objections at a recent Banks Peninsula Community Board meeting.

Purau residents Jill Rice, Graham Christie and Thomas Kulpe criticised the move as an act of privatisation and said information supporting the recommendation was “biased, incorrect and has omissions.”

Rapaki spokeswoman Yvette Couch-Lewis declined to comment, saying it would not be appropriate at this time.

The Bay Harbour News asked National List MP Nuk Korako and Labour MP for Port Hills Ruth Dyson what they thought.

Both agreed with the city council recommendation.

Mr Korako said that as a member of Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke “naturally I support the staff recommendation . . . to return the land to Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke.”

Returning an urupa (cemetery) to the control of a body that represented Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke was not privatisation “in the absolute sense,” he said. “It is being returned to the democratic control of a representative body.”

Ms Dyson said the site was a Ngati Wheke urupa and there had been “considerable unhappiness” from runanga around the peninsula about its desecration over past decades.

“I also note that there is a significant public reserve just 100m from this site,” Ms Dyson said.

Mr Kulpe – one of the key objectors – said he was not surprised at the response

given Mr Kurako’s roots and position on various Maori trust boards.

“And of course we’re talking about 1400 sq m which doesn’t look like a huge sacrifice. From a political perspective the risk of being labelled anti-tangata whenua is much greater than looking at the finer points of this whole thing. I’m not surprised at all,” Mr Kulpe said.

He said one of the arguments for revoking the land’s reserve status – that it was an urupa – was incorrect as this can only be bestowed by application to the Maori Land Court .

And the current reserve status must be revoked before an application can be made.

Mr Kulpe also said it was “very curious indeed” that a city council-commissioned cultural values report cited in support of the land transfer was not in the public domain.

“It’s a bit sad because the real reason I would like to see it as an historic reserve is that we have more of Maori history coming alive. I think so many aspects of Maori history are regarded as intellectual property . . . and aren’t in the public domain. That’s my passion behind this.”