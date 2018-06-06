Move in to music in Rolleston

Rolleston Community Centre’s Move it to Music class is getting residents in the district off the couch.

The class, run by an experienced tutor, uses music, fun equipment and a sense of humour to get attendees moving. It’s aimed at those with arthritis or the less active who want to ‘use it not lose it.’

Kathleen Johnston, a visitor to the district who attends the sessions, has had two hip replacements and a back operation and says the class is a great opportunity to exercise without too much strain on her joints.

“This class encouraged me to get off the couch and get my body moving following my operations,” she said.

Instructor Jan McKay has been running similar classes for nearly 20 years and says she enjoys seeing the benefits that they have for attendees, both physically and socially.

“The class allows them to get their bodies moving in a safe environment,” she said.

The Move it to Music class is held on Wednesdays from 1.15–2.15pm at the Rolleston Community Centre, and costs $3 per session. No bookings required.

•For more information phone the centre on 347 2882 or ask at the counter.