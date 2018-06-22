More than 100 people sign Redcliffs Park petition

A petition asking Parliament to return Redcliffs School to its former home has collected 128 signatures in two weeks.

Organised by Friends of Redcliffs Park, the petition calls for urgent legislation enabling the school to reopen on its former Main Rd site.

It follows Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods’ announcement last month she would fast track changes to the city’s district plan enabling the school’s relocation to Redcliffs Park.

Friends of Redcliffs Park spokesman Chris Doudney said he expected the petition would attract strong support.

“Our experience is a lot of people have been very supportive of the idea of not taking Redcliffs Park. I think the majority of people in Redcliffs and Sumner think it’s a mistake; that the (Main Rd) school site is the best in the district and the school should go back there. “It would not take long to reoccupy. But I know that the current school committee has been forced to toe the Ministry (of Education) line,’’ Mr Doudney said.

Redcliffs School Board of Trustees chairman Darren Fidler said the terminology “toe the line” was derogatory.

“All the board and wider community has ever done is do the best we can within the limitations we’ve had,” Dr Fidler said.

The petition will remain open until July 23 when it would be taken to Parliament for consideration by a select committee, Mr Doudney said.

The group is also awaiting a response from the Ombudsman after laying a complaint one year ago.

They claim the MoE was “negligent and wrong” in its consideration of the background issues prior to making a recommendation to then-minister Hekia Parata.