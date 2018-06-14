Money from Darfield houses to go to council

Malvern ratepayers will almost certainly not get any money from the sale of district council-owned houses and a section in Darfield.

The district council is dispersing the Ritso St houses, which are on the market for between $300,000 to $355,000.

It recently discussed the sale of the houses at its Long Term Plan deliberations.

District councillor John Morten said it agreed the money from the sale of the houses will go back into the “consolidated funds” as with any district council asset which is sold.

He said the money will be prioritised for something which is best for the district as a whole.

Cr Morten said a number of submitters expressed their views on the houses as well as suggesting the district council should be more involved with community or social housing.

However, he believes it’s not an activity the district council should be involved in.

The district council has agreed to acknowledge the value that the Darfield community had invested as part of a land exchange proposal.

Three of the houses had to be decontaminated from methamphetamine before they could be sold.

It has cost just over $40,000 to decontaminate the properties. Insurance has met about $30,000 of the bill, the district council the rest.