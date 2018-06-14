Medbury pupils to put in work for Sudan refugees

Medbury School pupils have gained an insight to what life is like for refugees after they moved 118,082kg of rice and water on Friday.

The whole school event ‘Strength for Sudan’ had a goal of moving 40,000kg over 40m to raise funds for World Vision’s 40-Hour Famine.

School spokeswoman Rachelle Mathews said this goal got “totally obliterated” when the boys moved close to triple that amount.

The pupils were sponsored per kilogram moved, total kilograms moved, or by a lump sum amount.

The rice and water used was purchased by the school and will be donated to the Salvation Army and Christchurch City Mission.

A similar event, ‘Stroll for Syria’ took place last year, which saw the school raise almost $23,000, the second highest amount raised by a group in the South Island.

The event on Friday was run by year 8 house leaders, head of community service Amos Pilgrim, and student head of community service Sam Moorhead. Mr Pilgrim said community service events like this were fast becoming a highlight of the school’s calendar.

“Money raised from this event will be used for child-friendly spaces such as playgrounds and classrooms. Our boys will get to make a meaningful difference in the lives of other children their age. We were able to come together as a school community and continue to develop a culture of having fun together while helping those less fortunate than ourselves,” he said.

The money raised in this year’s 40-hour famine will go towards supporting the refugee children of south Sudan and their families with food, clean water, toilets, education, emergency response items, a place to live and a place to play in child-friendly spaces.