McCaw a hit with the hockey stick

The St Andrew’s College preparatory first XI hockey team had the chance to learn some tips and tricks from former Black Sticks star Gemma McCaw.

McCaw played 246 games for New Zealand scoring 71 goals since 2008.

The 28-year-old spoke to the students for 30min about perseverance and success and answered any questions.

She also ran a coaching and skills session on the school turf.

The opportunity came about when a parent won an auction for McCaw’s time at the Chalky Carr Trust fundraising dinner, of which McCaw is the patron.

She spoke to the team about the importance of looking within yourself, giving 100 per cent and never giving up on your dreams.

She stressed the importance of staying focused on school work as well as the need for a career after sport.

The team will be travelling to the AIMS Games in Tauranga in September.

They hope to place in the top five at that event.

The team currently play in division two in the Canterbury Hockey Kwik Sticks 11-aside competition.

They currently sit at the top of the table.