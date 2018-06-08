Marston takes Holden to first NZ rally win

Josh Marston operated like a thief in the night to create history, recording his and Holden’s first ever win in the New Zealand Rally Championship on Sunday.

Going into the final two night stages at the Canterbury Rally, Marston was in third position, more than 30sec off the rally lead. However, a final push in the dark saw him win both stages to claim victory from Australia’s Nathan Quinn by just under 10sec.

“Those last two night stages went great, really good. We got to the end of stage 10, but didn’t know the results because we had no mobile phone coverage,” said Marston.

“I said to Andrew (co-driver), are we still on the podium? He said stop your whinging, we’ve just won the rally. We went mental in the car for about 30sec after that.”

Once popular night stages have now become a rarity in rallying. However, Marston knew that going into the unknown presented a great chance to reel in the leaders.

Marston’s win in the Holden Barina AP4+ came as somewhat of a surprise even to him given where the team’s early season pace which saw him finish fourth at Otago and sixth in Whangerei. In the Holden team’s first season in the NZRC in 2016 Marston finished 20th, while teammate Greg Murphy finished 28th.

Holden isn’t a name synonymous with rallying. The win marked the first time in 31 years that a car marketed under the GM brand won an NZRC round when Lloyd Owen and Carl Rabbidge won in an Opel Mantra in Canterbury. It’s also the first time a Holden has ever won an NZRC round since the championship commenced in 1977.

“The objective was to get on the podium, so to get the win was a really nice surprise,” said Marston.

The 33-year-old won the opening stage of the Canterbury Rally before dropping more than 90sec off the lead after a spin on stage two which resulted in a flat tyre and bent steering arm. He then clawed his way back into contention with four stage wins in a row.

The win moves him into third on the NZRC drivers’ championship points table with 68 points, behind Ben Hunt with 70 and Hayden Paddon on 88.

The fourth round of the championship takes place in South Canterbury on June 23.