Man stabbed in neck in New Brighton

A man was stabbed in the neck with a knife in New Brighton on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old is in a serious but stable condition, after the assault that happened at about 10.30pm in a car park on Marine Parade.

Detective Sergeant Mike Freeman said the police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man responsible for the assault.

He is described as being between 20-35 years-old, of slight build with fair skin and wore a black hoody.

The man left the scene in a gold or bronze coloured Nissan car.

If you have information please email mff851@police.govt.nz