Man charged with murder of Christchurch woman Nicole Tuxford also facing drink-driving charge

The man accused of murdering a woman in the Christchurch suburb of Merivale earlier this year has also been charged with drink-driving, it can be revealed today.

Nicole Marie Tuxford, a 27-year-old accounts manager for an international logistics company based in Christchurch, was found dead in her Exeter St home in the upmarket Merivale area, near North Hagley Park, on the morning of April 7.

A 54-year-old Aranui man, who has interim name suppression, has been charged with her murder and also faces two charges of sexual violation and stealing a vehicle.

A trial date of May 6 next year has been set.

The murder accused appeared via audio visual link at a brief pre-trial appearance at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

This afternoon he appeared at Christchurch District Court on a charge of driving with excess breath alcohol on the evening before the alleged murder.

A joint application by defence counsel Ruth Buddicom and the Crown to have the drink-driving charge join the High Court proceedings was granted by Judge Tony Couch.

The accused is remanded in custody to a further High Court call over on August 24.

-NZ Herald