Lyttelton’s getting ready to party

An art gallery that glows in the dark is among the special events in the 14th Lyttelton Festival of Lights, which culminates on Friday night with the popular street party.

Along with food and drink stalls, music, activities and light art installations, Lyttelton Primary School has teamed up with microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles to create Bioluminaire: a glowing art gallery.

Two hundred pupils have followed Dr Wiles’ formula to create a glowing artwork in a petri dish using bioluminescent bacteria.

Lyttelton Primary School principal Brendan Wright said it was an exciting addition to the festival lineup.

“Siouxsie is on a mission to enthuse children with both the art and the science of bioluminescence. She’s a wonderful science communicator and we’re delighted she has agreed to help the school produce what promises to be a marvellous new attraction for the Festival of Lights,” he said.

Check it out at the Port Talk building on the corner of Oxford and London Sts.

Friday’s Matariki-themed street party marks the high point of the week-long festival.

Stages in Albion Square and the family-themed Collett’s Corner host a stream of diverse performances from 7-10pm.

Events get under way with the street parade at 7pm, then there will be kapa haka, dance crews, bands like The Settlers and The Preservatives and a ukelele group among the acts lined up to delight the crowds.

The Lyttelton Port fireworks display at 8pm is a must-see.

DJ Rang will host activities for youth at the skate park on Oxford St from 7.30-9.30pm.

Organisers recommend using public transport to get there.

There will be two park-and-ride locations in Christchurch with buses running half-hourly from 5.30pm on Ferry Rd outside Countdown and from Chapmans Rd, Woolston, by the corner of Lock Cr.

Direct-to-Lyttelton red bus shuttles will depart from platform L at the central bus exchange at 5.05pm, 6.05pm and 7.05pm.

Normal services are also available on the 28 and 535 bus routes.

For the most up-to-date transport information visit www.lyttelton.net.nz