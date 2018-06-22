Louie’s exclusive CBHS club

Louie Chapman will join a rare and renowned list when he brings up his 50th cap for the Christchurch Boys’ High first XV on Saturday.

Recent history would suggest the year 13 halfback is destined for big things by reaching the milestone, which will come up against Waimea Combined.

Chapman will become just the third player since 2000 to achieve 50 games for the school. Others to reach the milestone since 2000 are Crusaders midfielder Tim Bateman (2003-2005) and former Highlanders No 8 Nasi Manu (2004-2006).

Chapman received video messages from the pair this week congratulating him on the achievement, “That was pretty cool. They talked about the glory days of playing for the school,” said Chapman.

The 17-year-old has been a mainstay in the first XV since the start of year 11. Previous to that, he says playing 50 games for the school seemed a distant reality.

“I came into the gates as a year 9 and one of my peer support leaders was Alex Nankivell. I remember at that stage thinking how awesome it would be just to play one game for the first XV,” said Chapman.

Going for his third straight UC Championship title this season, Chapman is highly regarded in the rugby community.

He has been part of Crusaders Junior Knights development camps over the past two years and was selected in the New Zealand Schools Barbarians team last year.

Chapman has also been in the CBHS first XI cricket team since year 11 and has been part of the Canterbury under-17

and under-19 teams in recent years.