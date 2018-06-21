Looking after ship crews at port earns recognition

Tending to the needs of an often-overlooked boat crew has garnered civic recognition for the Lyttelton Seafarers Centre.

The work of the centre’s volunteers was recognised in a special ceremony at the city council offices on Monday.

Volunteer recognition awards were presented to five groups and 27 individuals from across the city.

Having helped more than 10,000 seafarers in the last three years, Seafarers Centre volunteers co-manager Jess Armstrong said she was “very proud” her team of 21 had been recognised for their hard work.

“Without them the seafarers would be outside in the middle of winter. They provide a warm welcome and a place to be. Without the volunteers, we would not open our doors,” said Mrs Armstrong.

Alongside practical assistance with things such as cellphone sim cards and phone top-ups, they pass on donations of warm winter jackets, hats, books and food.

The award was accepted by Mrs Armstrong and volunteer Jenny McPhee who works at the centre with her husband every Friday night from 7-10pm.

Among the individual volunteers honoured at Monday’s ceremony was Jonathan Welsh, who has been associated with the Coastguard service since he was a teenager.

The 41-year-old has given thousands of hours to train, train others, manage and govern within Coastguard New Zealand as well as being a leader of volunteers saving lives at sea.

He joined Coastguard’s Sumner Lifeboat Institute in 1994 and became a rescue vessel Master in 2004.

Ten years later he qualified as a Coastguard regional instructor, training and assessing volunteers from Kaikoura to Bluff.

In 2016, Mr Welsh was appointed to the Coastguard Southern Region governing board, bringing with him a valuable operational crew member perspective.

Having grown up in Church Bay, he has been sailing since the age of seven.

“I’ve always been in and around the water, sailing, coaching, Coastguard.”

He also crewed on Larry Ellison’s superyacht for a year.

The Coastguard work is something he enjoys.

“It’s something I can do and I do it well.”