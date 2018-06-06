Local start-up project wants to help tackle global issues

Community board member Bridget Williams is taking on a start up project to help promote the United Nations’ sustainable development goals at a grassroots level.

Miss Williams, who is on the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board, along with her partner Luke Gillespie and colleague Anita Chang, will launch Bead and Proceed, which encourages people to come together and spend time discussing global issues while making beaded necklaces. The project will be launched later this year.

The United Nations goals were adopted by 150 countries, including New Zealand, in

2015. They aim to end poverty, protect the planet, reduce inequality and provide quality education, among other goals, by 2030.

Each of the 17 goals has a corresponding bead colour, and each colour is painted on a necklace to portray the goals people would most like to see achieved.

Miss Williams hopes the creative group activity will be a catalyst to empower and inspire people to tackle global

issues.

For every Bead and Proceed kit (which will also have a unisex option) purchased, another will be donated to a low decile school or community organisation.

Miss Williams said the product will cater to everyone and hopes the necklaces will provide a “statement to tell the world about the goals.”

She said the project is about “creating the world you want to see in 2030” and building a creative environment, as she believes to achieve the goals, it will require “out-of-the-box thinking.”

•Want to learn more about Bead and Proceed and the United Nations’ sustainable development goals? Visit https://beadandproceed.com/