The New Zealand Warriors got out into the Selwyn community in the lead-up to their NRL match against the Manly Sea Eagles in Christchurch on Saturday night.

The Warriors held a training session for aspiring rugby league players at Rolleston College on Thursday.

Members of the playing roster and club officials took kids from throughout the community through a skills and drills session before Rolleston College pupils performed a haka. The Warriors beat Manly 34-14.