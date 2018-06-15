Lincoln High School student’s music success

It’s not every day that an aspiring young singer gets to share a stage with New Zealand music legends such as Dave Dobbyn, Peter Urlich and Debbie Harwood.

But that was the case for 14-year old Lincoln High School student Analise Twemlow when she played her first-ever gig singing at the We Are One concert recently.

Analise is one of five who make up the band The Lunatics, and on Monday the band is releasing its first single, Aliens, one of three originals they wrote for the concert.

What is unique about

this particular story is that

all of The Lunatics’ band members live with Tourette’s syndrome and all are age 21

or younger.

The Lunatics were invited to join Dave Dobbyn and other New Zealand musicians by former Split Enz member Mike Chunn and his charitable trust Play It Strange.

The trust hosts the annual

We Are One concert in Auckland to celebrate neurodiversity in young people – particularly those living with disorders like Tourette’s syndrome and autism spectrum disorder.

While in Auckland The Lunatics spent two days in a studio recording Aliens, a song penned by Analise and another bandmate, also 14, about how they perceive the public views those living with the tic disorder.

The single is being released as part of the Tourette’s Association of New Zealand’s inaugural awareness week next week, that also doubles as a celebration of its fifth-year anniversary.

Lincoln High School held a mufti-day on Thursday in support of the association and there are two fundraising events coming up in Lincoln.

On June 23, a bake sale will be held at the Lincoln Farmers Market and on

July 1, there will be family-friendly zumba class at the Lincoln Event Centre.

The zumba class costs $10 for adults and $5 for children over 10-years-old.