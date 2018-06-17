Lawyer’s 53 years at the bar and still making sure justice prevails

Internationally-acclaimed criminal defence lawyer Nigel Hampton QC, 73, has been involved in the justice system for 53 years. He talks to Julia Evans about being made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to the law, his love of rugby and some of his most fascinating cases.

Congratulations on the Queen’s Birthday Honour. How did it feel to get that under your belt?

It was a mix of feelings, really. I’m sort of ambivalent about the public side of it. Inside you’re pleased, quietly pleased with the recognition of it. It was a surprise. Criminal lawyers don’t get accolades really. The public persona is not seen as one of the most honourable parts of the profession in a funny way. The reality is different, but that’s the public perception sometimes, I’m afraid.

How did your family react?

They’re pretty pleased, delighted really. One of my grandsons, a youngster, made it the theme of his morning talk at school. That was quite wonderful in its own way.

Can you tell me a little bit about them?

They’re spread around a bit now. My wife and I, we’ve got a lot of kids. Three in Canterbury, one in Auckland, one in Tauranga, one in Sydney and one in New York. Ten grandchildren as well, from ages five to 21. They’re a good bunch.

Have your children followed you into law?

No, not directly. One of them has a law degree, but he’s a diplomat in New York. Because of the sort of work I’ve done most of my life, the criminal work, a lot of it was not made for dinner-time discussion. Your actual cases were not the subject of discussion, though law and politics was often the subject of discussion in the wider sense.

Have you always lived in Christchurch/Canterbury?

I was born and brought up in Leeston so primary school in Leeston, secondary school in Southbridge and for my last two years of secondary school I came into Christchurch. Pretty well lived in Christchurch ever since except for a few years in Tonga when I was the chief justice over there.

When you’re not in court, what does a day off look like?

For the last 29 years, we’ve owned an old farmhouse in Okains Bay. We used to go there with the children in the school holidays. It’s a lovely spot. The opportunity eventually came for us to buy the place over there, so days off are primarily thought of in terms of that house and some sailing, land yachting, dragging nets of flounder, paua gathering, swimming. All of those things that are connected with the house at the beach. We get there as often as we can. The cellphone doesn’t work over there, which is nice. It’s still one of the charms of those sort of places.

Do you still play rugby?

I played my last game of rugby when I was 60, so I haven’t played in a few years now. I’ve still retained links to and interest in rugby after having become part of the rugby judiciary and chair of the New Zealand Rugby judiciary. I’ve played a part for the SANZAAR Super Rugby competition for the last eight years or so. I chair their foul play review committee and also do judiciary work for world rugby so I was on call for the first Ireland/Australia test. If anything happens, I fly over and conduct a hearing. It combines a bit of my passion for rugby and my passion for justice. When you get to spend time doing those things together, it’s a lovely feeling.

What club did you play for?

Initially it was Leeston, Canterbury Country rugby in Leeston. Then I took a break for a while when I made a bit of a career. When I came back to it, I played for Canterbury University. Then for Christchurch and back to Canterbury University. There’s some mixed loyalties there. You form friendships out of the rugby, as with any sporting endeavour you enter into.

In terms of your career, how did you find yourself in law?

Just by default really, in a funny way. Last year of school, I knew I didn’t have the necessary background, my country education wasn’t strong in maths and sciences. I’d thought about medicine. But I did like and was strong in English and things literary and I knew that teaching wasn’t for me. Some of the others at school had gone into law and said give it a shot, so I did. It developed quite nicely really. By the time I qualified, the system was a bit different in those days, you used to do most of your study working as a law clerk. You’d do your lectures early in the morning before the start of the work day, and at the end of the day, after the work day. Your lectures were basically between 8am and 9am and from 5pm until 8pm. By the time you finished your degree and qualified, you had quite an amount of practical hands-on experience. By sitting in the back of the court as your employers would allow you, you’d observe cases being tried, you’d observe lawyers in action and absorb by osmosis quite a lot of information and hopefully skill of how to do things. So

once you got there yourself,

the expectation was that by osmosis you would have learnt something and you’d be thrown in the deep end, hopefully you’d swim.

Have you always specialised in criminal law?

Well you’re talking early to mid-60s and specialisation wasn’t really around to the degree it is now. If you did court work, you did all sorts of court work whether it was civil or debt collection or what would be seen now as family, though it was called domestic back then or it was criminal. If you were going to have a court-based practice you really had to do everything. Christchurch is still a comparatively small city, so if you wanted to make your full-time occupation a court lawyer, you had to do everything.

What are some of your career highlights?

It is difficult to nominate individual cases. In a career that you’ve done close to somewhere near 100 homicides of various sorts it really is difficult to single out cases. Instrumental in making my name as a criminal lawyer, which did lead to specialisation and at the time a quite sensational trial on the West Coast, a man called Bailey for killing his wife. There were extraordinary circumstances involved in it and it lead to his acquittal against quite a mountain of evidence with the Solicitor-General himself prosecuting it. About the same time I acted for the Island Bay Labour MP Gerald O’Brien charged with indecencies and persuaded the senior magistrate in Christchurch at the preliminary hearing that the charges should be thrown out. Having taken a chance and cross-examined quite vigorously the two complainants against O’Brien I persuaded the magistrate that their evidence was not worthy of any credit and the charges should be thrown out, which is what he did. So those two cases really made my reputation and lead to me specialising in the criminal field. To nominate cases from there on is very difficult. In all of them you hope you’re giving your best and doing your best to obtain justice for your client. You’d pick out and say some of the allegations against police officers for kidnapping Rastafarians in the Ruatoria area, they were some sensational cases in the mid to late 80s. During my period of time in Tonga in the mid-90s there was a significant case, which I’m quite proud of in a way, three people, one of them now the prime minister in Tonga. Three people had people had been imprisoned by Parliament for contempt of Parliament and they brought a written habeas corpus in to be released. I determined that they had not been properly summonsed in front of the house, they had not been given proper particulars of the charge or charges, which they were to face and that they had not been given a proper trial so I said that was not withstanding the certain conventions that relate to courts not interfering in Parliamentary processes, that not withstanding that this was such a breach of constitutional rights, rights that were embedded in the Tongan constitution, that these three men had to be set free. You’re glad when you look back on that and realise there were pressures on you not to interfere with Parliament and let Parliament go its own way. But on the other hand I saw the rule of law, fairness and justice required and constitutional rights required that these men be set free. So you look back on those sort of things and you’re glad you did hold the line.

How was it working on the high profile cases like Pike River Mine and CTV Building?

It bought about quite a change and it was quite an opportune moment for in a way, given the advance of years. It was a chance to step away for a bit from some of the stresses of doing criminal defence work and to look in and take up totally different aspects of the law in terms of public safety and the failures both individual and collective to protect people at work in the case of the Pike River Mine and both people and work and the public coming into buildings in the case of the CTV Building. It has been quite a change in my practise and has brought me to think about some of the issues that are involved in some of those aspects of public law. Such as the protection of peoples, both workers and members of the public and what protections should be afforded to them, what sanctions should be thought of and should be imposed or at least thought of being imposed on people and corporations involved in not only the running of such enterprises, the planning of them and managing them like mining and other hazardous enterprises, but also involved in the designed and consenting of the buildings where public have rights of access. In both instances, in the mine and the building, the position that the governmental, both local and central, governmental agencies as regulators should play and whether they are sufficiently contentious in their performance of their obligations. In both cases I would say there were failures of the regulators in relation both to the mine and the building.

Is the New Zealand legal system the best it could be? What improvements could be made? What do we do well?

By and large we do have a very good and uncorrupt legal system. I stress the uncorrupt. It’s a trait not to be under-emphasised. When you look around the world, we are very fortunate indeed that we have never had issues of corruption in the New Zealand judicial system. That is a very positive thing. I think our legal system works quite well but it is under resourced. It could be better managed in its years in terms of the different courts that we have. They could be better structured and better managed than they are, but that’s pretty minor in the scheme of things.

What we do lack is a sufficiency in numbers at all levels but particularly at the levels where most of the work is done and that is in the district court in its civil jurisdiction, but particularly in its criminal and family jurisdictions. Both of those are woefully under-judged in terms of the number of judges and both have significant and growing back logs. There is much to be said for that old saying, justice delayed is justice denied. If I look back over my 50-plus years, the one thing that I would say that has been a degradation of the system is the length of time between a case being started in the court initiating papers and it getting through to a decision. What has happened, is it has grown from a matter of just a few months to a matter of years. That is of great concern and it is not fair to litigants, whether civil, criminal or family, not fair to witnesses and it only makes particularly factual determinations harder and harder for judges.

Have you ever considered becoming a district or High Court judge yourself?

No. I had an interesting experience doing that in Tonga, it was the break from doing things that I wanted to have happen. I enjoyed it. But being at the bar gives you a freedom, which includes the freedom to speak publicly on important issues, which I have done a fair bit of in my time. I think its important particularly when you get to be senior in your profession, senior at the bar. That senior voice needs to be heard on issues from time to time. While you remain at the bar and remain a barrister, you have that ability still to be heard. If you become a judge you lose that, you become subject to the dictates of where you’ve got to be, what you’ve got to do. Having been a barrister just about all of my life, first in a firm but more lately, for the last 30 years as an individual practitioner, I value that freedom too much. Being able to work in your own profession, in your own way and in your own time is something that I would not lightly give away.

I know you spoke out about now liking the design of the new Justice Precinct, has it grown on you since you’ve been working there?

It’s grown even more adversely on me, not more fondly. I retain my views about it. It is an important constitutional aspect that police and courts shouldn’t be in the same building complex. That is inappropriate and that still is my most fundamental criticism of that building.

Any plans to slow down and retire?

No, whilst I retain my physical health and I think have a reasonable mind still and whilst my memory doesn’t get too slippery, I have no plans to slow down.