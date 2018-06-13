‘Lattice-style’ structure for Cathedral Square

A plan for a lattice-style structure in Cathedral Square to hold markets and activities has been released.

Regenerate Christchurch’s plan for transforming Cathedral Square includes a series of interconnected public spaces with more trees and grassed areas, plus the three enclosed pavilions.

Chief Executive Ivan Iafeta said while the vision for the physical regeneration of the Square is aspirational in terms of design, the social regeneration of the Square is achievable sooner and should be prioritised.

“There is already significant investment occurring around the Square. The most practical way to support that investment is to commit to a long-term vision over time as funding allows while, in the meantime, getting more happening there and making it a place for the people again.”

Mr Iafeta said coupled with the restoration of the Anglican Cathedral, the regeneration of the Square will be delivered in stages as funding and other developments allow.

But delivering a comprehensive programme of events, activities and festivals will re-establish the Square as a gathering place.

“As we saw with the Lantern Festival earlier this year, people will come to the central city if they have a good reason, and having more people coming to this area will further support the significant private and public investment already being made,” he said.

Mr Iafeta says private property owners and developers have committed to significant property developments on the south side of the Square that will include Redson Corporation’s new Aotea Gifts building and Nexus Point’s Spark building.

The new central library Tūranga is currently being built on the north side of the Square and construction of the Convention Centre Te Pae is well underway.

Mr Iafeta said now Regenerate Christchurch has released its vision for the Square, it will develop a delivery strategy for funding and delivery.

“To be regenerated, the Square cannot remain symbolic of the city’s loss and instead needs to be a strong symbol of the vibrant future of the centre of our city. The long-term vision will provide the impetus and drive for the public and private sectors to work toward a common goal.

“But it’s not just about new things. It is about people, and we need to get on with making the Square a place for the people again,” Mr Iafeta said.

A 360-degree interactive panorama of the plans for Cathedral Square can be seen on the Regenerate Christchurch website.