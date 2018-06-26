Large feast in red zone celebrates Matariki

A large feast was served to 500 people in the red zone to celebrate Matariki.

The event was held at Avebury House and the Richmond Community Gardens.

The free feed included a traditionally prepared hangi along with a meal by chef Richard Till using locally grown produce cooked on site in the Avebury House kitchen.

Matariki in the Zone was a collaboration by Avebury House Community Trust, Richmond Community Garden and Avon-Ōtākaro Network.

Matariki is known as the Māori New Year and is a time for letting go of the past and looking to the future by celebrating last season’s harvest and preparing for the new. It is signalled by the rise of Matariki or the Pleiades star constellation on the horizon of the night sky.

Richmond Community Garden member Hayley Guglietta said it was fitting the community garden in the red zone adjoining Avebury Park was the site of the festival.

Two new gardens were opened including an edible native koru garden and a household rain garden exemplar for treating stormwater was built and officially opened.