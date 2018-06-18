Kidsfest tickets in high demand

Tickets for KidsFest events are being quickly snapped up as the winter school holidays draw closer.

“Tickets went on sale at the start of the month and the demand has been really strong,’’ said city council Events and Arts Manager Karena Finnie.

“I think parents are getting in early because they know how popular the festival is and they don’t want their kids to miss out on the fun events and activities that are planned over KidsFest.’’

KidsFest starts on Saturday 7 July with the Big Chill event in Linwood Park and ends two weeks later with the More FM Mata Riki KidsFest Parade. In between are about 240 events and activities, from plays and performances to sports and arts and crafts.

“We’re hoping for a huge turnout for the Big Chill. It’s free, you don’t have to book, and it is going to be full of wacky, fun activities for the kids so it is a great way to kick off the festival and the school holidays,’’ Ms Finnie says.

“If you think you might take the kids to the More FM Mata Riki KidsFest Paradeyou might want to look at booking them into one of the lantern making workshops so they can take one of their own lanterns to the parade.

“Another great event for the kids to get involved in is the Christchurch Kids Market. It is a great way for them to learn how to trade and deal with the public and also to get some extra pocket money,’’ Ms Finnie said

“If your kids are aspiring MasterChefs then they’ll love the Junior Chef Kids Culinary Programme. It is an online, interactive programme where they will learn how to make their own fresh pasta, bake biscuits, and prepare, cook and plate a main meal and dessert.

“If your kids are more into outdoor activities, you should book them in for a day at The Groynes with Christchurch City Council park rangers. It will be a really fun afternoon out where they will get to learn about what is involved in looking after our parks and the work the rangers do to protect them from fires and pests.’’

Find out more about KidsFest and the 240-plus events that are on.