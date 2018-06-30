Jordan Luck: Would I have made 60 if I was still drinking?

Alcoholics Anonymous has just marked 70 years in New Zealand. Reporter Lee Umbers talks to Jordan Luck about his battle with the booze

Jordan Luck wonders if he would have lived to see 60 if he hadn’t given up the booze.

“I’d be drinking from the moment I got up basically to when I’d fall asleep, so, beer – I’d get through two to three dozen a day.

“I’d take periods off, a couple of days here, a couple of days there,” Luck said.

The former Exponents singer’s battle with alcohol was so bad that when he did stop for a time, he’d suffer petit mal seizures – a brief loss of consciousness.

“All of a sudden these red diamonds would come across my eyes. I’d black out.

“It was just a shock to my system when I didn’t drink.”

Luck, now 56, who lives in Little River, spent his 40s drinking throughout the day.

The acclaimed hit-maker, who penned such Kiwi classics as Why Does Love Do This to Me, also had scares with potential diabetes and liver damage.

Then, six years ago, concerned friends and family staged an intervention.

“A whole heap of people came along and said you’re going to [a rehabilitation centre] tomorrow.”

Luck says he thought “this is what I need”. But “about 10 seconds later” he started to say he had projects on.

“They said, ‘No – you’re going.”

He acquiesced.

Luck says during his month-long stay he realised the extent of

his problem and was able to quit his heavy drinking.

Luck’s experience can’t be put down to rock star behaviour.

New Zealanders aged over 15 drink an average of 8.7 litres of alcohol a year.

One in five New Zealand adults has what the Ministry of Health defines as a hazardous drinking pattern.

That means they have an established drinking pattern that carries a risk of harming themselves physically or mentally or having harmful social effects on the drinker or others.

Harm can refer to alcohol’s effect on rates of disease, and death and injury through traffic

accidents, drowning, suicide, assaults and domestic violence.

In the year to June 2017, more than 4000 people were hospitalised because of alcohol.

Hazardous drinking rates are higher in men (27 per cent) than in women (12 per cent) and are highest in the 18-24 age group (33 per cent.) And the problem isn’t new to New Zealand.

Seventy years ago, Alcoholics Anonymous started helping New Zealanders. The first meeting was in the surgery of an alcoholic Auckland dentist who was passionate about helping others recover from the disease of alcoholism.

Instead of beer, Luck now drinks sparkling water with lime. If he’s singing at a show, he can get through three litres in a couple of hours.

In the middle of a national tour with his Jordan Luck Band, he finds sober life “absolutely joyous.”

He says his health has improved. And he’s enjoying people telling him how much better he looks – “that kind of stuff goes down merrily.”

To others for whom alcohol is troublesome, his message is: “If it’s problematic, ease back. If you’re an alcoholic, stop.”

Alcohol is a “psychoactive drug, which produces a compelling euphoric experience in most users, and has for thousands of years in most human societies,” says professor of psychiatry and addiction medicine at Otago University Doug Sellman.

“In our society, however, this natural attractiveness of alcohol is pushed along by very heavy marketing by the alcohol industry as a social tonic, and almost a health tonic at times – certainly a product that indicates social success, like cigarettes 50 years ago.

“The impact of this marketing is combined with alcohol’s relatively low price, high accessibility – particularly through supermarkets – teenage purchase and lack of stringent Scandinavian-like drink driving laws and produces a culture of heavy, normalised drinking, with enormous negative consequences,” Dr Sellman said.

• 1 in 5 adults drink alcohol in a way that could harm themselves or others.

• Hazardous drinking rates higher in men (27 per cent) than in women (12 per cent).

• Rates of hazardous drinking are highest in ages 18-24 (33 per cent).

• In the year to June 2017 more than 4000 people were hospitalised because of alcohol.

• The highest rate for females is in the 10-19 age group.

• The highest for males is 20-29.

• In the year to December 2017, total volume of alcoholic beverage for consumption rose .5 per cent, to 476m litres (2 standard drinks a day for each adult).

• The average annual consumption is equal to 8.7 litres of pure alcohol per person (aged 15-plus), behind Australia, 9.7, UK, 9.4 and the US, 8.9.

• 464 weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

