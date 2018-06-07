International comedy night a first for Lincoln

Live in Lincoln will once again bring laughter to the area with its third annual comedy night.

The first two were successful, with comedy lovers from near and far making each event a sell out.

A look at the line up for this year indicates the event may sell out even quicker than its predecessors.

Live in Lincoln promoter David Parlane has cast his net even wider than before this year.

“An enjoyable night in Lincoln listening to some of New Zealand’s best comedians and our international comedians as well,” he said.

They include international comedian and head writer for Seven Days Nick Rado, recent Billy T Award winner Melanie Bracewell, Melbourne-based comedian Rhys Nicholson and United States comedian Wilson Dixon from Cripple Creek, Arizona.

They will be under the watchful eye of equally humorous master of ceremonies, Ben Hurley.

A past recipient of the Billy T Award, Hurley features regularly on Seven Days and tours extensively both here and overseas.

The event will be held on October 6 at the Lincoln Event Centre. Tickets are on sale now from Bridgestone Tyre Centre Lincoln, Crate and Barrel Leeston, Ticketek or by visiting www.selwynsounds.co.nz