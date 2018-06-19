Idea to make Stanmore Rd an international smorgasbord

A plan to market Stanmore Rd’s restaurants and takeaways as an international smorgasbord could be the solution to Richmond’s commercial woes.

Resident Joanna Gould has formed an idea to promote Stanmore Rd’s food businesses under a new brand called Kai Town which she hopes will create an identity for the area.

She is hoping it will address the number of untenanted commercial properties in the area. It comes as the road works at North Avon Rd continue to put pressure on Richmond businesses.

Mrs Gould said the former Movieman Video Shop, the Uniform Centre and former Richmond Electrical shop were three obvious places where there could be restaurants.

Stanmore Rd has a wide­range of food outlets, including Chillax Cafe & Restaurant, Taj of India, North Avon Fish Fry and the Persian Kitchen. Mrs Gould is planning to discuss her ideas with the newly-formed Richmond Residents and Business Association to get business owners on board.

She will also consider presenting her ideas to the Linwood-­Central-Heathcote Community Board. The Kai Town idea was prompted by her interest in Richmond’s Maori and British heritage.

She said it was about understanding the area’s history before learning about the different nationalities coming to live and work in the area.

“There is more to Richmond Village than just the shops on Stanmore Rd; we need help to tell our story,” Mrs Gould said.

She is also calling for a Richmond Village website and a master plan similar to the Edgeware Village master plan.

She suggested the plan could include street lighting with colourful flags of the different nationalities living in the community, an outdoor seating/picnic space and a “walkable centre”.

City councillor Deon Swiggs said he loves the ideas and would welcome Mrs Gould to present them at the community board.

“I am fully supportive

. . . but it is going to be tricky because, economically, there are some challenges,” he said.

Richmond Residents and Business Association chairwoman Hayley Guglietta said it is one of many good ideas coming from the community. The association is interested in establishing a heritage trail for the area.