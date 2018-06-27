Hutchinson set to whistle his way to Malaysia

Christ’s College’s Will Hutchinson will officiate at the touch rugby youth World Cup in Malaysia in August.

The 18-year-old will be joined by fellow Cantabrian Cameron Wootton in the nine-strong Kiwi squad.

Hutchinson started refereeing as a 12-year-old when a friend of his mum’s asked if anyone knew of someone who could referee social touch rugby games.

He is now ranked No 13 in the country.

“I love the sport and the friendship that comes from it. This is a chance to push myself to make the open World Cup,” he said.

“The sport has allowed me to travel internationally, largely for free, and those opportunities are one of the great things about the sport.”

He said he was looking forward to experiencing the international flavour of play and it has been a strong motivator for him to work hard on his preparation and fitness over the winter months.

Wootton, 18, started refereeing four years ago and has since earned his level four badge, the highest on offer for an official.

The Lincoln High student has controlled games at the junior, secondary school and open national level, as well as the Australian juniors.

Wootton said this would be a major step-up.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun to be out there with a whole lot of new countries, new styles and being able to see where I stack up,” he said.

Another positive of the appointment is that some of Wootton’s mum’s family lives in Malaysia, which means a family reunion is in the works.

He said as he has risen through the ranks, he has a new found appreciation for how fast the game is.

“It makes you appreciate the level of skill on display and makes me work hard at my fitness to keep up,” he said.

Wootton said he would like to gain an appointment at the open World Cup next year and he saw this trip as an opportunity to prove he was up to that level.

The duo both agreed the sport could do with more young referees, especially as they enter the open ranks for the first time in the coming months,