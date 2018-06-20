Hospital shuttle car park changes

The district health board has ditched the controversial Deans Ave car park site and will be using a city council parking building for its hospital shuttle service.

It will move from July 2, to the city council’s Lichfield Street Car Park building, 33 Lichfield Street.

The state of the Deans Ave car park had been criticised, as people had to negotiate pot holes alongside inadequate shelter.

“We set up our original hospital shuttle service back in October 2014 as a temporary stop-gap to ease our hospital parking problems, and we’ve transported nearly one million passengers since then,” said CDHB Chief Executive David Meates.

“We know that parking at the hospital is still very difficult and will remain so until a replacement for the old blue public car park is built. Until that time we will continue to run a hospital shuttle to and from the Lichfield Street Car Park building to ensure that people get to their hospital appointments on time.

How to catch the shuttle

Drive in at 33 Lichfield Street, take a ticket, park anywhere there’s a space, and catch a ride to Christchurch Hospital from the waiting area on Level 2A.

The shuttle will bring you back to Level 2A after your appointment

Pay before you return to your car, and drive out.

The parking building has lifts and stairs between all floors. The pay station on the ground floor takes cash and cards or use the pay station on Level 2A for cards only.

Prefer to walk?