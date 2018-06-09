Hospital parking area goldmine

Nearly $86,000 in parking infringements have been issued over the past six months on the three avenues surrounding Christchurch Hospital.

It comes as a chronic parking shortage plagues people getting to the hospital, with ongoing discussions happening behind the scenes to alleviate the problem.

Figures released to The Star show between November 1 and last month there were 940 city council infringement notices issued on Riccarton, Rolleston and Hagley Aves.

On Riccarton Ave, 351 were issued which amounted to $35,530 in revenue.

Rolleston Ave had the most issued, with 518, adding up to $40,788.

On nearby Hagley Ave, there were 71, amounting to $9490.

An infringement notice includes parking fines as well as safety offences such as parking on broken yellow lines, an expired warrant of fitness and vehicle licence.

Parking around the hospital has long been a source of contention.

The CDHB set up park and ride on the Deans Ave site to alleviate the problem, but a lack of shelter there has proved problematic in bad weather.

The Star’s campaign to improve the situation prompted MPs, the city council and Canterbury District Health Board to look at alternate parking options and improve the condition of the Deans Ave car park.

Last month it was announced more than 200 parks would be available for hospital staff on the Metro Sports Facility site.

But the CDHB said yesterday there was no update on alternate parking options or more shelter at Deans Ave.

City council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas said parking wardens monitored the P120 time restrictions to ensure parking turnover so spaces were available for those who needed them.

“Council is having ongoing discussions with the key partner organisations regarding the provision of parking for and around the hospital.”

A city council spokeswoman said the three avenues formed part of a normal foot patrol beat, which was covered at least twice a day.

She said mobile beats were “complaint reactive.”

“Generally each beat is covered by one officer, however, two officers covering a beat is not uncommon in areas where there is a high demand for parking.”

Infringement notices issued on Riccarton Ave included the Horticultural Centre and Hagley Oval car parks, which were P180.

They were used for sporting events and access to Hagley Park, but during most days those car parks were utilised by people heading to the hospital, the spokeswoman said.

The Ministry of Health is responsible for building a multi-storey permanent car parking building on a yet to be decided site by 2020.