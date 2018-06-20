After 15 years in their own homes in Cashmere Valley, the Dams began thinking about building in a new area. Ken had sold his well-known local fish and chip shop and they were discussing Kim’s mother, Mui, moving in with them – while enduring never-ending post-earthquake roadworks in their lane. They decided to build a family home roomy enough for Mui to have her own space and to accommodate “occasional children” when their now-adult offspring returned home on holiday. They looked at a few new subdivisions and settled on Aidanfield as their new neighbourhood, attracted by the final release of its larger sections so close to the city.

Initially they signed up for a house and land package with another builder for a section in the same subdivision. However, in amending that linear design to achieve a better flow and orientation to the sun they found that the alterations to the plans would exceed their budget by about $100,000. So, they revisited a builder whose concept had impressed them at the Star Media Home & Leisure Show, Yellow River Construction.

General Manager Ricky Wang encouraged them to buy a nearby section which would mean they could start from scratch and design whatever they liked with the builder of their choice. They chose to move forward with Yellow River and were impressed throughout the building process with Ricky’s focus on detail and quality – like the extra insulation wrapped inside the corners of the building – to realise their ideas in a practical and warm home.

The whole idea of this home, says Ken, was to create an oversized family home designed around an open-plan living zone at its heart. Arterial quarters for Kim’s mother Mui and the rest of the family’s bedrooms and bathrooms lead in one direction and, in the other, a formal entertaining lounge off the lavish entrance hall and triple, fully insulated and carpeted garage.

There are bedrooms for son Lawrence, completing a PhD in Sydney, and daughter Monica, a graphic designer and web developer in Auckland, and a guest room-come-office. All but Lawrence’s have sliding doors to the central garden. The master and Mui’s rooms have walk-in wardrobes and ensuites.

The other main feature is a full second kitchen secreted behind what at first appears to be a cupboard door on the rear wall of the open-plan kitchen; slide this open and you’ll find a lavish butler’s pantry on the home’s exterior containing a fridge, sink, rice cooker, 90cm oven, cooktop and rangehood – and most likely Mui at the pans as the family’s primary cook. Day-to-day the ‘front’ kitchen is used only for simple tasks like making toast or coffee or microwaving a snack while the real workhorse with its smells and mess is “all shut away”. That doesn’t mean the show kitchen plays second fiddle – it is a striking galley design by Kitchen 4U featuring a 2.8m-long Eurostone island bench, high-gloss mdf Luxe cabinetry in Blanco and Cuzco Oro, European appliances and highly polished 60cm square floor tiles from Tile Max.

The long zig-zagging perimeter, designed to maximise solar amenity, is clad in cedar and schist onthe front and side elevations, including the garage positioned at right angles to the street with a high horizontal window disguising its purpose. More economical block bricks were used to construct the back wing screened behind the garden fence.

“You get back what you put in,” says Ken, who upgraded the lighting and flooring, installed electronic weather monitors, specified a glamorous freestanding bath in the main bathroom, raised the ceiling height in the living area to 2.7m and invested “quite a bit” in the grand entranceway – a welcoming feature important in their Vietnamese culture. “People walk past in the street and comment about it,” he says proudly. As for the opulent garage storage he jokes “my wife likes shopping” but cautions about people not insulating garages equally well as the rest of the attached home.

“We’re not losing anyheat through the garage and this house feels a lot warmer than our previous house, which was onlytwo years old.

“We just love the convenience and warmth of this house. Having a bespoke building was not cheap, and we might not get back what we’ve invested if we put it on the market, but we like nice things and you’ve got to spend money to achieve that?”

Their home is dotted with light fixtures and decorative features bought on their frequent travels – often for reunions with Ken’s boyhood friends who similarly fled Vietnam as boat people taking refuge in cities the world over, including Toronto, San Francisco and Zurich. Ken arrived in New Zealand in 1980 after a year in Hong Kong, while Kim had come via Malaysia with her mother a few years earlier. They met and married here in the early ’80s.

Ken’s now taking it easy after his long years in hospitality and considering whether he might apply his obvious talents to a new career in home design. Whatever eventuates, we’re sure he’ll have some impressive stories to tell his oldest friends at the next big get-together in Sydney in 2020.

