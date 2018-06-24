Star Media Home & Leisure show June 29 —July 1

Palettes are shifting from the powdery blues and pastel earth tones to bold, more intense colours.

“In general there will still be an earthiness,” says interior designer and colour consultant Debbie Abercrombie, “with moody – not sombre – strong and exotic, and less predictable combinations.”

She also predicts colour will be seen in clever ways – layered, unexpected combinations, uplifting.

“The trend towards saturated colours will lend itself to playful combinations reminiscent of Rococo Revival styling. Look to bright blue ottomans, fuchsia accent pillows and indigo drapes coexisting within the same funky living room.

“We can even expect a fair bit of neon in the near future and rich gem-like hues.”

Resene colour consultant Rebecca Long says bright hues will appeal as we dream of travel, wanderlust and exotic, far-flung places.

“Rich, bold greens such as Resene Limerick lead us to escape into the trees, while bright, mesmerising oranges such as Resene Ruby Tuesday bring sunshine into our homes. The tropical trend will continue to lead, with vivid yellows, sea blues and spring greens making an impact.”

There are some anticipated notable hues for the year, including amethyst and berry-infused purples (try Resene Couture), emerald, sapphire and turquoise, satin gold, frosted almond and light beige green (try Resene Thistle).

Blue is the new black

“Blue is the new black,” says Debbie, “from strong and clear through to blue black.” Think Resene Paua, an electric violet blue, to Resene Dark Side, an inky midnight blue.

“Purple has been hiding in the sidelines and will bust out this year,” says Debbie. Try vibrant hues like Resene Pukeko and Resene Full Monty.

“We will also see great combinations of purple, green and yellow orange, a very balanced and triadic combination.”

Strong blues, yellows and pinks mixed in endless combinations will dominate youthful residences. Homes will likely feature these playful colours in full-scale rather than on accent walls or more timid applications.

Smoky tones will continue but with a softer, weathered edge. Black will take a back seat. If we see an occasional black accent piece, it will likely achieve its contrast duty as a lone soldier.

Yellow and gold shine

Yellows feature strongly on their own too, with appearances of egg yolk yellows (Resene Celebrate), orange yellows (Resene Buttercup) and energetic bright yellows (Resene Turbo).

“Yellow ochres off into the pumpkin shades will feature strongly and team with yellow-greens,” says Debbie.

Even some of the hot neutrals for 2018 will come from a yellow base; such as Resene Fifty Shades, a grey, taupe, brown and ochre neutral, and Resene Chalk Dust, a limestone white from the yellow colour palette goes beautifully with peach and ochre.

In addition to prevalent solid colours, 2018 will continue to see the use of metallics and iridescent materials. Gold, brass and copper will thrive in accent lighting, plumbing fixtures and furniture. These metal embellishments will sport various finishes, including brushed, satin, polished and the occasional natural patina.

Whereas bronze was strongly featured in recent years, the most prevalent metal in 2018 will be gold. Expect to see it in paint colours, house fittings like doorknobs, light fixtures and plumbing hardware, furniture, and especially accessories, like cushions, throws and lampshades. Gold will commonly be paired with glass for coffee tables, nightstands and shelving. Another favoured companion is darker woods.

New levels of glamour

“From brushed metallics to luxurious deep purples and reds, our homes are reaching new levels of glamour, with gem-like shades,” says Rebecca.

“Depths are also being pushed deeper with dark charcoals, moody blues and dense greens, creating intimate, cave-like environments. Try Resene Dark Side and Resene Nero, both inky blues,” she says.

Paint effects will continue to thrive in new and exciting ways, predicts Rebecca.

“From half painted walls, tonal colour changes and dramatic geometrics, masking tape will be your new best friend.”

So go ahead and reinvent that colour-deprived space – as 2018

is set to be another colourful year.

In the pink

Another trending hue is cheerful ‘Barbie pink’ (Resene Drop Dead Gorgeous).

“In fact, pink is getting more pink,” says Debbie.

“It has previously been very greyed off, but expect to see a little more depth and see it incorporated into generic environments – not just for the female.”

‘Millennial pink’ made a strong impression at last year’s Milan Design Week (think Resene New York Pink) as did hot pink, orange and violet.

Other colours mirrored our tech-centred culture. Silicon Valley-inspired tones like digital blues (dark watery blues), purples and warm yellows will add punches of colour to walls, and a collective yearn for natural tones will inspire earth browns as a favoured neutral.