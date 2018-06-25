Star Media Home and Leisure Show June 30 – July 1

Originally from Christchurch, Nicola moved to Auckland in the late 1980s with her two daughters. After 22 years working as an executive assistant with a media company she was made redundant. By then her daughters had moved away; Rebecca is now in Wellington and younger daughter Bridget is in Halswell with her own two daughters, and that swayed Nicola’s decision to start a new chapter back in Christchurch.

“I always figured that when I got older I would move back south so I could be a burden on my children! It’s payback time,” she jokes.

READ MORE:

Clearly quite self-reliant, Nicola determined from the outset of her new home search that she would be sensible about buying. While she had a nest egg from her redundancy and proceeds from the sale of her small two storey townhouse, she had yet to find a job and would be a one income household. She did have luxury of time to work out exactly what she wanted.

“I was very aware that many houses had been repaired poorly after the earthquakes,” says Nicola, which focussed her initial search towards homes in new subdivisions. After three months of searching all around Christchurch, she ruled out many areas because of her feeling the homes were “jammed in”.

“Privacy is important to me. I didn’t want to be hemmed in and wanted a bit of land around my home, not to be looking at someone else straight out of my window. I didn’t think I would find anything like that, so I knew I would have to build.”

Nicola then turned her attention to show homes and, once again, she found most companies weren’t offering what she was seeking. For Nicola, that was confidence in her builder and, in particular, the instant rapport she felt with her designer. GJ Gardner assured Nicola it was entirely possible to build the home of her dream design with finite funds. Staying modest in scale was key, but Nicola was still able to build to her own specific requirements.

She quickly found an appealing and affordable corner section in the comparatively spacious, semi-rural environment of Lincoln, just an eight minute drive from Bridget. Work started in earnest in January 2017 and Nicola moved in four months later.

“It was easy for me and I’m quite chuffed I did it by myself on a limited budget. Any couple with two average incomes could build this sort of house too.”

Resting on a curved corner, on a tree-lined street in a new subdivision east of the Lincoln shopping village is Nicola’s home. By Christchurch averages, it skews small at 179sqm, but this more than amply accommodates a single resident who hosts regular sleepovers of granddaughters Izabella and Madison.

She’s the first to admit the modest brown brick façade “doesn’t have a lot of street appeal” but “it’s perfect on the inside”.

She credits that to her designer really listening to what Nicola wanted and great communication with the building team throughout construction.

Nicola’s home contains a tiled entrance hall that separates the front door from a spacious open plan lounge and dining area with French doors to the garden, a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, Elba by Fisher & Paykel appliances and a waterfall bench, three bedrooms, the master with generous ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, an additional bathroom with separate shower and bath, a laundry room and her pride and joy, the integrated double garage – a big step up from the covered carport in Auckland and it was purpose-designed to provide extra storage.

“Indoor-outdoor flow was really important to me,” says Nicola.

French doors on two walls of the stepped living room open to a paved entertaining area and lawn and the master bedroom has ranch slider access to outside – added later in planning when toying with a spa bath to pamper the grandkids, Nicola’s designer said she may as well install a spa pool. Thinking it would delight the girls, who’d always loved visiting the beach on their Auckland visits, they informed nana she should have got a swimming pool. They did get to choose the pink drapes in their pretty bedroom.

Nicola paid a little extra to personalise her home with the entrance hall, a computer nook in the living area, pendant lights over the kitchen bench and a make-up light above the bathroom mirror, and a corner window in the kitchen at the suggestion of her daughter. Having lived on a back section before, Nicola enjoys now being able to see what’s happening on the street from windows looking to both sides of the bend. She was impressed that finishes like the scotia in every room that makes the house seem “more substantial” came standard. Nicola has added her own flair with beautiful drapes and landscaping and is now working at establishing “a picking garden” with colour, fragrance and no deciduous trees to mess up the hydrolawn.

“It’s so warm and quiet. I couldn’t be happier.”

Nicola’s tips